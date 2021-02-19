CHESAPEAKE CITY — June May Berry, age 80, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, followed by a funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will be held privately in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June’s memory to Maryland Food Bank, P.O. Box 17379, Baltimore, MD 21297 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA.
