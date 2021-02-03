ELKTON, MD — June Margaret Voisinet, age 91, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. Born in Amherst, NY, on June 28, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Emma Muck Leib.
Mrs. Voisinet retired from the Cecil County Public Schools as a school bus driver. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Voisinet had a passion for gardening, special education children, square dancing with Ray, and camping. She also enjoyed wonderful times with her extended family, her longtime Garden Club and Immaculate Conception Church friends, Thomson Estates neighbors, and her beloved kitties.
Survivors include her children, David Voisinet, Rochester, NY, Roger Voisinet, New Orleans, LA, Cheri Weglarz, Bremerton, WA, Laura Voisinet, Bend, OR, and Michelle Voisinet, Westminster, MD; sister, Jean Roberts, Tonawanda, NY; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Voisinet was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Raymond A. Voisinet; and siblings, Jeanette Rhoads and Harvey Leib.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, February 5, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation in the church chapel from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church at the above address.
