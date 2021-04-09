ELKTON, MD — June Lorrain Long, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Born in Roxana, DE, on October 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George S. and Alberta Wilkins Graff.
Mrs. Long had worked in the food service industry. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, George E. Graff and Terry L. VanDenHeuvel (Michael R.), both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Holly E. Stoker (Aaron), Alison L. VanDenHeuvel, and Sarah D. Perez; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Hadlee; and brother-in-law, Throt Long (Etta).
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harley K. Long; and sister, Betty Lou Rogers.
Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.
