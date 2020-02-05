PORT DEPOSIT — June Irene Blakeley, 79 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home. Born June 24, 1940 in Cecil County, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Calvin and Mabel Fuller Walstrum.
Mrs. Blakeley was formerly employed by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD, in their commissary. She is survived by her sons, John William Peart of Florida, Willard C. Steele of North East, MD, and Jeffery Walter Blakeley of Port Deposit, MD; daughter, Theresa Kay Steele Jackson of Port Deposit, MD; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Chreswell, Betty Jones, Linda Rozek, and Billie Walstrum.
Mrs. Blakeley was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Blakeley; sons, James Jesse Peart and Bruce Lee Peart; sisters, Evelyn Dowller and Ruth Ann Walstrum.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 10, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Greg Vickers of the Wesley United Methodist Church of Elkton, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.