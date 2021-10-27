MCCOOK — (Carter) June Ann (Carter) Goad, age 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home in McCook surrounded by her loving family. June was born in North East, MD on June 5, 1939, to William and Beatrice (Gorrell) Carter. On December 8, 1955, June was united in marriage to the love of her life, Frank W. Goad at St. Mary Ann's Episcopal Church in North East, MD. After 57 loving years of marriage, Frank preceded her in death on May 13, 2013.
June was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was a woman of great faith and a prayer warrior. June was active in her church in Maryland, Delaware and in McCook. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible school, enjoyed visitation, witnessing and leading others to the Lord as well as many other church activities. June babysat for many young children throughout her lifetime and was known to them all as "Mom-Mom". She enjoyed working in her flower beds and loved her flowers, plants, and gardening. June loved reading, studying her bible, and doing jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. June's favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas; she loved seeing all the kids at Halloween and even dressed up to pass out the candy. Christmas was her absolute favorite as it celebrated the birth of Jesus. She enjoyed the family time together and has kept the Christmas tree up for the last several years. Frank, June, and the family had many family adventures and took numerous family vacations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Beatrice; Husband, Frank; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett Yeager and Kaylee June Yeager; two sisters, infant, Betty and Dorothy (Fred) Sexton; two brothers, infant, Carroll and William (Marge) Carter.
June is survived by her four daughters: Sherrie Dack, Kathy Kautz, and Donna Goad, all of McCook, and Joanne Goad of Arapahoe; one son, Frank Goad of McCook; 11 grandchildren: Joshua (Georgia), Billie Joe, Caitlin, Samuel, Brandon (Tracia), Jessica, Carter, Stuart, Cody, Jebidiah, Elijah; nine great-grandchildren: Kaydon, Kyler, Beckett, Maddox, Jadelyn, Athena, Eden, Henry, Violet.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. The family will be present from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. to greet friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Jamie Mockry officiating. Interment will follow services in the Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook. Memorials may be given to the family of June Goad for future designation. Friends may leave online condolences at herrmannfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.