ELKTON — Julie G. Engrav, 81 of Elkton, MD passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Strasburg, PA on November 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Messinger and the late Julia (Mac Laury) Messinger Austin.

Julie retired after many years training and boarding show dogs. She and her husband enjoyed preparing for dog shows and the traveling that went along with it.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Watrous; grandsons: Mark Orona (Crystal) and Bryan Walker (Ashley); and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Engrav.

To plant a tree in memory of Julie Engrav as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.