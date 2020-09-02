ELKTON, MD — Julie Jones Argoe of Elkton, MD age 63, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Elkton, MD on October 29, 1956 to the late George Beckett Jones, Sr. and Esther (Hannah) Jones.
Julie grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Earleville, MD, and was a farm girl her whole life. As a child she loved cows and collected anything with a cow on it. Each year she would go to the Cecil County fair just to pet the cows. Growing up she was active in 4H and loved to sew. Julie worked at the Elkton MVA for 40+ years where she made lifelong friends. She was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Cecilton, MD where she married the love of her life. She enjoyed reading, gardening and shopping, never missing a Black Friday sale. Julie was a great cook, known for her baked beans, strawberry jam, and snack mix. Julie was a people person, and made friends everywhere she went and was loved by everyone that was lucky enough to know her. Her greatest passion was her family. Whether she was hosting family gatherings, or enjoying the yearly family beach week in Ocean City, MD, Julie found her greatest joy in spending time with her husband, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren.
Julie is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 45 years, Jerry Argoe; two children: Megan Argoe (Chris) and Jaryn Bermudez (Joseph); three grandchildren: Braeden, Joey, and Juliana; four siblings: Jacqueline Jones, Judith Mills (Jerry), George Jones (Sandy) and Janette Leahey (Michael); as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A visitation will be held from 5 pm — 8 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 318 George St., Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
