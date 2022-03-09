ELKTON, MD — Julia Walther Busick, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022. Born in Elkton, on September 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Olive Dove Walther.
Mrs. Busick had worked as secretary for Aberdeen Proving Ground. She was a member of Head of Christiana Presbyterian Church, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Oriental Lodge #12, and the Rebekah Orpah Lodge #12. Mrs. Busick enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include, Virginia Cullum, Elkton, MD, and Robin Hocking (Dave), Landenberg, PA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Busick.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Head of Christiana Presbyterian Cemetery, Newark, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
