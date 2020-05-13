CHESTERTOWN — (Donaldson) Julia Vaux Donaldson Barnett died April, 2020 in Chestertown, MD.
Born in New Bedford, MA in August, 1920, she was the only child of John Calvert Donaldson and Dorothy Brace Donaldson. She was nearly 100 years old and passed away from natural causes.
Julia graduated high school from George School in 1938 and Cornell University with a degree in Biology in 1941. In 1943 she married Dr. Lyndon Barnett (Bill) and they had three children together. Julia and family lived in Bloomsburg, PA for over 25 years where she was very active in the community serving in the Garden Club, Lightstreet Methodist Church, PTA and leading the Girl Scouts.
In the 1990’s Julia moved to Elkton, MD where she was active in the Cecil County Art’s Council. She then moved to Chestertown, MD where she enjoyed living at Heron Point for the last 20 years.
Julia loved sailing with family in Deer Isle ,ME and traveling to destinations where she could study beautiful paintings or snorkel. She loved the White Mountains of New Hampshire and painting its spectacular scenery. Julia became an accomplished artist capturing beautiful cloud formations, sparkling streams and tall spruce trees in her lovely watercolor paintings.
Julia is survived by her daughter Susan Barnett Fox (Robert); son John L. Barnett (Ferne); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lyndon R Barnett and her daughter Alice Dorezas Mahoney.
A Celebration of Julia’s life is planned for a later date in New Hampshire.
