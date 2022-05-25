ELKTON, MD — Julia "Grandmom" Rose Jensen, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Friday, May 20, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on November 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Harry Sr. and Clara Angle Eder.
Mrs. Jensen retired from Cecil County Public Schools where she worked as a bus driver.
Survivors include her children, Julia Blackledge (Larry), Onalaska, WA, Dorothy Smith, Thomas Jensen, III (Peg), Mary Ayrton, Jens Jensen (Cindy), and Kristina Clarke (Buck), all of Elkton, MD, and Susan Benjamin (Mike), North East, MD; brother, Harry Eder (Mary), Media, PA; 21 grandchildren; 146 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jensen, Jr.; daughter, Patricia Henderson; son, George Jensen; sons-in-law, Mitch Henderson, and Larry Smith; and siblings, Josephine Jugler, Agnes Saxton, and Alfred Eder.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the church chapel. Private interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
