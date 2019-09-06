NEWARK, DELAWARE — Julia Bettie Kilby Minker (“Bettie”), 84 of Newark, DE passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Bettie is predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Harry A. Minker, Jr., her mother Eunice Roten Kilby, father Wiley Kilby, sister Janet Kilby Rochelle, and brothers Frank Kilby and Wiley Kilby (Jr.). Bettie is survived by her son, Allan P. Minker, and his wife Kimberly Laich Minker. Bettie is also survived by her honorary daughter, Kim Kilby (with Charles Angalet), two grandchildren Julia A. Minker and Aaron Kilby, brother Joseph Kilby and his wife Norma. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Bettie graduated from Rising Sun High School and the Kree Institute for Electrolysis in New York, NY. She retired from the Bell Telephone Company with 30 years’ service. Bettie was a member of the Pioneers Organization, for the original Bell Telephone Operators. While working for the Telephone Company, she also opened up her own business, Newark Electrolysis, which she ran for 40 years.
Bettie loved being around her family, friends, and the water. She spent many hours on the “Bettie K,” boating on the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries. She always loved going back home to the mountains of North Carolina. Bettie also enjoyed hosting and attending family celebrations, of which there were many. She liked her westerns, soap operas, and a good book, her favorite being Gone with the Wind. Bettie had a deep love of animals, especially her beloved dogs: Sam, Murphy and Chessie.
Bettie’s Life Celebration will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark, Delaware where a visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Her committal service will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Somerford House and Delaware Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Somerford House, 501 S. Harmony Rd., Newark DE 19713 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
