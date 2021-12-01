ELKTON — Judy Ann Morris went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
She was born in Cecil County, Maryland on November 12th, 1947. Judy was preceded in death by her one and only love, Horace Murray and many dear and special friends.
Judy was a dedicated and devoted participant of Bayside Community Network, Inc. for 45 years. As one of the original residents of the program, she was a part of the organization's growth and many changes. Finding Bayside, Judy finally found her forever home. The kind of home where she was loved and valued for simply being her.
Judy was deeply loved for her quiet and subtle ways. Her smile was able to warm you instantly and hearing her laugh touched a special place in your soul that you can't think of without smiling. Judy didn't need words to leave an everlasting impression on those blessed to be in her world. Her happiest days were spent in the company of her friends whom she valued as family, in the home she loved, enjoying the simple pleasures of life.
Judy is survived by her extended family at Bayside. Over the years, she has touched the lives of so many and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will especially be missed by Nellie, Mary Alice, Cathy, Heather, Robin, and the direct care staff that supported her on a daily basis.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Cheri Dupree, will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am until service time.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
