ELKTON, MD — Judith Marie Storke, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on November 19, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Charlotte Hudson Pugh.
Mrs. Storke retired from Cecil County Public Schools where she worked as a Teachers Aid at Gilpin Manor Elementary School. A member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Singerly Fire Company, she enjoyed spending time with her sisters, and having card club with friends. Mrs. Storke loved the beach, gardening, and listening to music.
Survivors include her children, Kelly Fenstermacher (Wayne), Pottstown, PA, and Sandra Jackson (Doug), Elkton, MD; grandsons, Coleman and Kyle Jackson; and siblings, Patricia Mooney, Johnson City, TN, Barbara Martino, North East, MD, and Lynn Bonner, Elkton, MD.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Storke.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
