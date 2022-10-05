CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Judith Anne Irwin, age 82, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Born in Coatesville, PA on April 25, 1940, she was the daughter of the late J. Louis and Dorothy Pyle Irwin.
Mrs. Irwin worked early in her career as a stewardess in the airline industry, before becoming a homemaker. A longstanding member of the Horse Racing and Breeders Association, and an AKC Poodle Breeder, she loved raising and breeding animals.
Survivors include her son, John Ross, Sr., Kennett Square, PA, and her adopted daughter, Gina Kisielewski, Chesapeake City, MD; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Ross Goodrum, and siblings, L. Randolph Irwin, and Susan Irwin.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Institute, 1266 W. Paces Ferry Road, Suite 339, Atlanta, GA 30327.
