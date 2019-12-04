CHESAPEAKE CITY —Formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on November 27, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1955 in New Castle, DE to the late Marie (nee Prettyman) and Ronald Hearn.
Judy is survived by her husband of 15 years, Kenneth S. White; three brothers: Ronald (Barbara), David (Diana), Jerry (Sue); five step-daughters; seven step-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
