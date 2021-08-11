NORTH EAST — Judith Ann Wheeler, 66 of North East, MD, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at home.
She was born in Harford County, MD, on September 17, 1954.
Judy was a resident of Chesapeake Care Resources (CCR) for 29 years.
She is survived by her step-mother: Cynthia Wheeler and was preceded in death by her father: Bernard Wheeler and her mother: Wilma Steele.
She enjoyed being with her friends, listening to stories, volunteer outings to a local soup kitchen, and being outside as part of her active social life which included participating in activities at the center. Most of all she loved holding hands, and music, including regular visits from Clem, a local musician. Judy will truly be missed by her CCR family and many friends.
Chesapeake Care is very thankful to the numerous CCR staff who helped Judy live her best life over the many years she was with us. In addition, CCR would like to thank the staff at Season's Hospice for the care Judy received during the last few months of her life, which helped her live out hers days in comfort.
A service will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday August 12, 2021 at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East MD 21901.
