PORT DEPOSIT — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Judith Ann (Cross) Dewey of Port Deposit, MD at the age of 79. Judy passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Berlin, MD, where she was residing near family. Judy was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Bruce E. Dewey, Jr., who passed away on August 24, 2020, her parents, William A. Cross, Jr. and Mary Loebe Cross, her stepfather, Charles W. Cook and her sister, Mary Jane Cross. She is survived by six children — Maryann (Zdrojewski) Lehman (Greg) of Frankford, Delaware; Shelly (Dewey) Walker (Dubois) of Odessa, Texas; Jennifer Dewey of Amarillo, Texas; Bruce E. Dewey, Jr. (Robin) of Jacksonville, Florida; Brooke (Zdrojewski) Bollinger (Patrick) of Florida; and Kevin Dewey (Brittany) of Amarillo, Texas; twelve grandchildren — Matthew T. Zdrojewski, Steven D. Vale, Andrew R. Walker, Sarah (Walker) Simmons, Tavia D. Dewey, Bristol E. Emerson, Abrina K. Emerson, Avery C. Dewey, Spencer R. Dewey, Bethany L. Dewey, Ayden B. Dewey and Fletcher Dewey, two great-grandchildren, her sister, Susan C. Shore (Kim), her brother, William A. Cross III, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Judy retired from the DuPont Experimental Station in 1993. She and her husband, Bruce, spent their time between their homes in Port Deposit, MD and Mayo, Florida. Judy enjoyed bowling, gardening, 80s mysteries, all things Disney and, above all, spending time with her large and extended family.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Judy and her husband, Bruce, will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A. at 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Animal Services or the Wounded Warrior Project.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.