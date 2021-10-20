NORTH EAST — Jude E. Rodriguez died on Friday, October 15, 2021, in Elkton, MD following a brief illness. He was the son of Clifford and Olivia Lopez Rodriguez. He was born January 8, 1979 in Selma, California and was raised in Reedley. He graduated in 1997 from Reedley High School. Jude enlisted in the US Army in 1999. He served in Germany and when he was transferred to Ft. Meade, Maryland in 2002, he met his future wife.
Jude worked at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) on Aberdeen Proving Ground and was a top-level performer in all things. Jude took his job and responsibility of protecting National Security very seriously, and was extremely good at his profession. He was respected, appreciated, and admired by all he worked with. His achievements were well earned. His dedication, integrity to the ARMY, Department of Defense as a solider and a civilian were unmatched. He developed strong relationships with his colleagues and considered them family.
Jude was extravagantly generous, sharing his time, talent, love and energy with family, friend, and stranger alike. His faith was his greatest gift to his family. He exemplified the beauty and strength of his vocation as husband and father. He was a devout Catholic, faithfully serving God and his people. His desire to grow closer to Christ was evident in his search for knowledge and wisdom and his life of service. He lived and died a man of heroic faith.
He is survived by his wife Jennie Casper Rodriguez; children Madisynn Olivia, Jude Elliott, Dana June, Molly Jane, Quincy Ignatius, Cole Joseph; parents Clifford and Olivia Rodriguez; siblings Andrea R (Andy) Ochoa, Clifford Jr. (Dallas) Rodriguez, and Kenneth Rodriguez as well as many other cherished relatives and friends.
A funeral mass will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10AM at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Perryville, MD. It will be livestreamed and the link is found on the parish website www.goodshepherdcecilmd.org. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Lee A. Patterson and Son Funeral Home, 1493-95 Clayton St., Perryville, MD on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Fr. Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, DE.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.