ELKTON — (Boston) Juanita Boston Merrill, 96, of Elkton, MD and formerly of Salisbury and Pocomoke City, MD, passed peacefully, with her daughter and son-in-law, Dale, at her side, at Abbey Manor in Elkton, MD, on Monday, October 4, 2021. Born on November 26, 1924 in Stockton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Ralph Boston and the late Cora Mason Boston and the widow of the late Allen Dix "A.D." Merrill, Jr.
Following high school graduation, she went to Goldy-Beacom Business School before starting her 30 year career with NASA at Wallops Island, VA. She and A.D. were longtime members of the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Co. and it's Auxiliary. After they moved to Salisbury they both became active volunteers at Peninsula Regional Medical Center prior to it becoming TidalHealth at Peninsula Regional.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Joyce Ann Merrill Collins and her husband Dale of Elkton, MD; two granddaughters, Jennifer Holden and her husband Bryan of Millersville, MD, and Rebecca Lynn Collins of Ft. Meyers, FL; one great granddaughter, Madison Holden; one great grandson, Brady Holden of Millersville, MD and several extended family members including cousins, Gene Mason, Reggie Mason, Todd Mason, and niece, Gretchen Boggs.
In addition to her parents and husband, Juanita was preceded in death by one son, Charles Ralph Michie.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Chester Boggs will officiate. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company, 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or The Starfish Program at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main Street, Elkton, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
