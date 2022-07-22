ELKTON, MD — Joyce M. Burke, A.K.A "The Old Battle Axe", Ma, Mom, Mother, Granny, Grandmom, Great Granny. Born in Lewistown, PA in 1928. Her parents were Robert Myles Stringer, and Francis Marie Kinsinger. Joyce's childhood was a wonderful life, where she lived on her Aunt Burt & Uncle Jim Sherlock farm. Absolutely the best place in the world to live.
After school at the age of 18 she married Paul Smith on July 1946, and started a family and had seven children. The Family moved to Delaware in 1960 where most still live.
Her children by age: Paul, Dennis, Twins: Samuel & Steve, "Ma's favorite" Gary, Cindy & Shirley......and one more...., The Kid, Sean. Many Grandchildren: Kerry Ann, David, Jason, Ryan "Super Billy", Erica, Scott, Kappy, Steve, Mark, Amanda, Elisabeth, Michael, Sean, Venessa and Nicholas and a lot of Great Grand Kids, 24, and a chance for more!
Joyce provided a great home life for her kids: Boy Scout events, Roller Skating, years of going to River Side Beach, renting a house in Lewes for the summer. She moved a
walk away from the bowling alley....couldn't of been better for a teenager, bowling, pool tables, pin ball.... Thank You Ma!
Joyce remarried in May of 1968 to George Burke, moved to Wilke-Barra, Pa. In 1970 they moved to Batavia, New York, where they lived until 1980. After George passed, she moved to Cape May, NJ. She moved to Elkton, MD in 1990 to be closer to her family, and stayed, she worked at Elkton Bowling Alley (where lots of Elkton knew and loved her) until she retired at 85 yrs. Young.
The family thanks Calvert Nursing Home staff and hospice care personnel, Christiana Hospice and Cardiac Care Unit for the love and care they shared in the last months of her life. Special thanks to Merv & Linda Jones for all the help, friendship and love from the moment she met you.
Service and arrangements are undetermined at this time.
