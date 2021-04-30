BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, April 28th, 2021, Joyce Gladys Kwasnik, 88, of Baltimore, MD, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Kwasnik, married for 49 years; loving mother of Barbara Powell and Christopher Mark Kwasnik; caring grandmother of Christopher Steven Kwasnik; cherished aunt of Carol Retowsky, Linda and Mark Parsley, Vernon and Allison Purcell, Paul Purcell, Bonnie and Scott Johnson, William and Marge Purcell, Tim Purcell, the late Donald Barton Sr., Donald Barton Jr., and Megan Angel; also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Joyce’s life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home in Parkville — 8800 Harford Road on Monday, May 3rd, 2021 from 5-8PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 at 11AM. Interment at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens.
