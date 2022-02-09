PHOENIX — On Friday, February 4, 2022 Joyce Carolyn (nee Daugherty) Linthicum, of Phoenix, MD, age 98. Loving wife of the late Alva P. Linthicum for 73 years; beloved mother of Suzanne Tilton and Dr. David O. Linthicum and his wife Chris; proud grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 5. She was preceded in death by her grandson Dana A. Linthicum.
Joyce was very proud of the fact that she and her husband walked (Volksmarched 6 kilometers) in all 50 states. She was a strong lady who valued her friends and family.
The family will receive friends at the family-owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, February 11 from 11-12 PM with a memorial service beginning at 12 PM. Interment will follow at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery - Sweet Air. In lieu of flowers, please remember Joyce with memorial contributions to the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
