CELEBRATION, FL — (Hancock) Joyce Ann Hancock Magdeburger, age 87, currently of Celebration, Florida passed away peacefully in her home on September 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her loving youngest daughter, Suzy.
Ann grew up in the Athens, Georgia region where she met her future husband while working in the University of Georgia bookstore. Ann and her husband moved to North East, Maryland where she raised her family. While living in North East, Ann groomed dogs at her husband's veterinary practice, worked at the North East News Stand and was a travel agent at Hill Holiday Travel Agency where she was able to explore many countries in Europe and South America. Ann loved hosting family events, particularly sleepovers with her grandchildren, and her grandchildren remember fondly the days that they spent with Ann at the Old Field Point Road house playing in the Chesapeake Bay and cooking meals with Ann, including the very best crispy-edged pancakes and macaroni and cheese. Ann moved to Florida several years ago where she continued to find joy in rooting for her beloved Georgia Bulldogs football team, cheering on Laura during Laura's marathon events, planning her fantasy football line up in the league she participated with her grandchildren, face-timing with great granddaughter, Elsie, and keeping an eye on her "grand dogs" Dotsie and JoJo. Ann is remembered by all who knew her as a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and her gentle presence will be missed in the lives of her family and friends.
Ann is survived by her brother Thomas Hancock, her sister Jean Sanders, her children Laura Magdeburger (Tracey Eno) of Celebration, Florida, Steven (Natalie) of Fenwick Island, DE and Victoria Wychulis (Bob) of Annapolis, MD and her grandchildren David Magdeburger, Jessica Magdeburger, Patrick O'Hara and Rachael O'Hara Cattie and her great-grandchild Elsie Cattie.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to ASPCA, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or give the gift of life by donating blood to your local blood bank.
