ABINGDON — Joy (Farley) Cain of Abingdon, Maryland, age 65, passed away, Monday February 8, 2021 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland with husband Michael by her side.
Joy was a 1973 graduate of Caribou High School, Caribou, Maine.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Michael B. Cain; step sons, Christopher and Peter Cain; 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Carroll (Brenda), Wayne (Cindy), and Jeffrey Farley, Myrna Miller, Dorothy (Joseph) Carmichael, and Robin (Ken) Poitras; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hervey and Ola Estella Farley.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Renee’s Rescues, P.O. Box 1297, Hockessin, DE 19707.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2021, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Steven L. White of the Cokesbury First Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
