RISING SUN — Joshua Philip Holcombe Feb. 14, 1986 - Sept. 1, 2019
Mason Theodore Holcombe Feb. 6, 2012 - Sept. 1, 2019
Joshua Holcombe and his son, Mason Holcombe of Rising Sun, MD passed away on September 1, 2019.
Joshua was the husband of Katie Ann Holcombe with whom he shared 9 years of marriage. Joshua was the son of the late Theodore Curtis Holcombe and Delinda Lee Holcombe of Conowingo, MD. Joshua was born in Philadelphia, PA and attended Rising Sun High School. Mason was born in Bel Air, MD and was a student at Bethany Christian School in Oxford, PA.
In addition to his wife, Joshua is survived by a son, Connor; his sister, Rhianon of North East, MD; his brother, Justin of Rising Sun, MD; and his paternal grandmother, Helen Holcombe of West Grove, PA.
Funeral services will be private and interment will be in the Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Katie and Connor Holcombe Care Fund and should be mailed to the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine Street, Oxford, PA, 19363.
Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.(610-932-9584) www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.