ELKTON — Joseph William Thompson, 83, of Elkton, MD passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Born in Elkton, MD on March 25, 1940, he was the son of the late William J. and Phoebe E. Gray Thompson.
Joe's happiness was being at the home he loved, with his wife of 55 years, Faye (Cantler); daughter, Tracy Oikemus (Eddie); grandson, Derek Oikemus (Brandie); great-grandson, Alexander Oikemus; and sister-in-law, Mary Todd.
He was also loved and cherished by his favorite sister, Mae Janney and favorite brother-in-law, Elmer Janney, Sr.; two half-sisters, Emma Thompson and Faye Reider; and longtime friends, Roger Eveland, and Linda and Marshall Funk.
Uncle Joe was very special to Elmer Janney, Jr. (Rosey), Lisa Vrankovich (Louis), Tina Neubauer (Brian), Lester Todd (Beth), Joe Todd, and 3 more generations of nieces and nephews.
Joe worked on many farms throughout his lifetime, but his favorite hobby was gathering firewood for our winter heat. He also loved cutting grass, keeping the yard looking nice, and traveling.
Joe was a good positive force in all our lives.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Herb, Bob, and Jim.
