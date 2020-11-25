NEWARK, DE — Joseph William Farr, Jr., age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, on June 3, 1935, he was the son of the late Joseph W., Sr., and Josie Kromm Farr.
Mr. Farr was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany from 1954-1956. He retired from the DuPont Company General Services Department as a supervisor and manager, after 35 years of service. He attended Life Community Church in Newark. Mr. Farr was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and treasured time spent with his family. He enjoyed a long drive to Lancaster County, PA, with a stop at Shady Maple, the mountains of North Carolina where his wife was from, and gardening, where he felt closer to God. An avid Phillies and Eagles fan, he was thrilled to see the Eagles finally win a Super Bowl.
The family would like to thank everyone at Delaware Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Mr. Farr.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Barbara Ball Farr; children, Barbara Strunk (Dan), Elkton, MD, Joseph W. Farr, III (Tina), and Sharon Trimble (Nick), both of Newark, DE; grandchildren, George Reynolds (Christy), Allison Duffy (John), Valerie Downey (Jon), Ryan Farr, Renee Schwendeman (Darrell), Elaine Farr, Eric Farr, Daniel Trimble (Julie), Samantha Anton (Josh), and Tyler Trimble; and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Farr was preceded in death by his sisters, Janith Wallace and Joan Boles.
Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, or to American Lung Association, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
