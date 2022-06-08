NEWARK, DE — Joseph Theodore Joines, Jr., age 87, of Newark, DE, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022. Born in Baltimore County, MD on July 7, 1934, he was the son of the late Joseph, Sr., and Wanda Barker Joines.
Mr. Joines was a retired building inspector for the Town of Elkton. He attended Lighthouse Baptist Church, Newark, DE, was an assistant Pastor for Maranatha Baptist Church, Elkton, MD, and also served as Dean of Men for Maryland Baptist Bible College. He established and was the Pastor of Pleasantville Baptist Church, New Castle, DE.
Survivors include his children, Dwayne "Marty" Joines, Elkton, MD, Douglas Joines, North East, MD, Gary Joines, Earleville, MD, and Sonya Jo Joines, Wilmington, DE; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Joines was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret Jane Reynolds Joines.
Graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1842 Otts Chapel Road, Newark, DE 19702.
