NORTH EAST — Joseph “Joey” and “Joey Bear” Sterling Clark, 29 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.
He was born in Baltimore, MD, on August 11, 1991.
Joey worked as a CBD Specialist in the cannabis industry.
He enjoyed photography, horror movies, Star Wars, reading Stephen King novels, music, water, Dunkin Donuts and late night car rides. He loved movie theatre popcorn with extra butter, his dog “Chewie” and most of all his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother: Lisa Thomas of North East, MD; his father: Ronnie Lee Clark II of IN; grandparents: Verna & Sterling Thomas of North East, MD; 2 sisters: Emily McIntire and husband Michael of Elkton, MD, Summer Clark of North East, MD; a niece: Ellianna McIntire of Elkton, MD; aunts and uncles: Brenda Fernandes of North East, MD, Tammy Sexton of Elkton, MD, Melissa Johnson of Addy, WA, Kenny Thomas of PA, Mark Frederick of Port Deposit, MD Bubby Frederick of North East, MD, Bob Johnston of Addy, WA; grandmother: Patricia Hicks of Addy, WA; and grandfather: Ron Ralston of North East, MD. He is also survived by his extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Joey was preceded in death by his best friend: Zane Maldeis.
Funeral service, conducted by Pastor Rick Metzgar will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.