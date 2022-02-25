NORTH EAST, MD — Joseph Ray Linzy, Sr., age 90, of North East, MD, passed into heaven due to natural causes, Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Born in Ashe County, NC, on October 22, 1931, he was the son of the late Luther and Alice Eastridge Linzy.
A graduate of North East High School, Ray went on to pursue his career working for Bainbridge Naval Training Center, Aberdeen Proving Ground, and Cecil College.
Ray was a current member of Mercy Baptist Church, and formerly attended Baptist Bible Church and Maranatha Baptist Church. He served the Lord faithfully as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and in the Bus Ministry. He was an avid volunteer, giving his time to spread God's message everywhere he went. He shared his testimony of salvation and witness faithfully to others. Because of his faith in Christ as his Savior, we know he is in heaven.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Janice Bishop Linzy; sons, Ray Linzy, Jr. and John Linzy, both of North East; daughters, Loretta Hamrick, Monroe, GA, and Ruth Slone, Perryville, MD; grandchildren, Michael Hamrick (Ginny), Lawrenceville, GA, Jacob Hamrick, Monroe, GA, Kimberly Anderson (Justin), Earleville, MD, Jared Slone and Trent Slone, both of Perryville, MD; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Nicholas, Rebecca, Brynnlee, Oakley and Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Dealia Beal and Georgia Billings; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Letha Parker and Bill Bishop; siblings, Dorothy, Carl, Denver, and Gene Linzy; daughter-in-law, Gwen VanScoy Linzy; and sons-in-law Jeffrey Slone, and Wayne Hamrick.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.
