RISING SUN — Joseph Paul Campbell, age 89, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born on February 10, 1932 in Elizabethton, TN to the late Arthur Campbell and Stella (Saunders) Campbell.
Paul had a bluegrass band in which he played guitar and sang. He took great joy in playing music and was very good at any instrument he could get his hands on. Paul was a loving father and husband. He took great joy in spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Paul is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Campbell; three children: Stanley Campbell and his wife, Shirley, Sandy Lloyd and her husband, Rob, and Donna Deckard; step-daughter, Sharon Bullock and her husband, John; 8 grandchildren; 1 step-grandson; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and his sister, Pearl Webb. In addition to her parents, Paul is preceded in death by three siblings: Dale Campbell, Betty Lou Hampton, and Bobby Campbell.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
