ELKTON — Joe passed away Monday April 26th at Union Hospital. Born in New Castle, DE to Nancy Reed and Dennis Bowman (deceased). Survived by daughter Kaylee and sister Julie. Joe was a 1989 graduate of North East High School. He was known to his many friends as a great guy. He will be sadly missed. A Memorial Service to honor Joe will be held Sat. May 8th at 3 p.m. at The Truth and Life Church Hall, North East, MD. Your photos of Joe to share are welcomed. Food will be provided. Mask required.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
