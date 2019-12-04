NORTH EAST — Joseph N. Howell, “Joe”, 60 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Born in Elkton, MD, on July 18, 1959, he was the son of the late Nolen J. and Barta Inez (Dunn) Howell.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator, employed by University Of Delaware. He was a member of several Corvette Clubs and enjoyed gardening, and cooking. He was known for his Chili. Most of all he loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He enjoyed telling a good joke.
Survivors include his wife: Beth Howell; their children: Tyler Lee, Ryan Patrick, Laken Kelly and Joseph Nolen, Jr.; his brother: Mark Howell; and his eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Following the visitation, all are invited to a gathering at VFW Post 6027, North East, MD to continue celebrating Joe’s life.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
