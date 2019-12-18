NORTH EAST — Joseph Lewis Atwell, 75 of North East, MD, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Still Pond, MD, on June 7, 1944, he was the son of the late Lewis Elmer and Mary Elizabeth (Bedwell) Atwell.
He was a truck driver for Maryland Cork, Elkton, MD for 28 years.
Mr. Atwell is survived by his wife of 54 years: Shirley Ruth (Harding) Atwell; and two sisters: Agnes Miller of TN and Nancy Barlow of Delta, PA.
Graveside service, conducted by Rev. Perry Grose will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at North East Methodist Cemetery, 101 Cemetery Road, North East, MD.
