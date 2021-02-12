COLORA, MD — Joseph Lee Bandy, Sr. of Colora, MD, age 64, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. He was born on March 6, 1956 in Havre De Grace, MD to the late Jesse Edward Bandy and Ruth Lee (Brannon) Bandy.
Joseph was an exceptional person and an even better father. He was a truly gifted carpenter and woodworker, that enjoyed playing his guitar and going out to car shows.
Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph Bandy, Jr; brother, David Bandy; sister, Sue Dancy; along with his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow immediately after at Bel Air Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable the “American Cancer Society” and send in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
