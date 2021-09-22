HAVRE DE GRACE — Joseph K. "Wedge" Hardin, Jr., 81, of Havre de Grace, passed away on September 16, 2021, at Citizen's Care and Rehabilitation Center after a ten-year struggle with Alzheimer's. Born on December 31, 1939, in Walter Reed Hospital, to Joseph K. Hardin, Sr., and Madge Gore Hardin. He graduated from Aberdeen High School and attended Goldey Beacom College and retired from Cytec after 30 years as a Lab Technician. He was active in Havre de Grace Little League and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008. He was a life member of Havre de Grace Elks Lodge No. 1564 and the Sons of the American Legion, Havre de Grace Squadron 47. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Betty Hardin; daughter Sherry Orem (John), Perryville; son Mickey Hardin (Cheri), Aberdeen; and step-daughter Denise Hilliard (Alan), Montpelier, VA. Also survived by sisters Janelle Hardin (David St. Germain), Woodstock, GA; and Lori Willett (James), Ijamisville, MD. Survived by six loving grandchildren, Brian Schweers (Colleen), Cael Orem, Leah Hardin, Mitchell Hardin, Sara Douglas (Chris) and Aaron Schweiger, and one great-grandson, Matthew Douglas. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and ex-wife Bonnie Babec Pastelak. In addition to both parents, he was predeceased by sisters Virginia Gilkey and Marilyn Lastowski (Mike), and step-brother, J. Charles Hardin. The family wishes to thank the Harbor View nurses at Citizen's Care Center, and his Amedisys Nurse, Dawn. Wedge's wishes were to be cremated with no services. Interment at Bel Air Memorial Gardens will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory can be made to BPOE1564, P.O. Box 67, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Messages of condolences and memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Hardin, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.