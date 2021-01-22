COLORA, MD — Joseph John Duff, Jr passed away on January 9th, 2021 at home in Colora, MD at the age of 68. He was born on June 27th, 1952 in Keyser, WV to the late John Joseph Duff, Sr and Blanche (Conser) Duff.
Johnny was a very hardworking and dedicated man who put others before himself and helped in anyway he could. He loved to spend his free time fishing, hunting, and playing horseshoes with friends and family. He could always put smiles on people faces and make people laugh and loved to gather with friends to chat and have a good time with everyone he knew. Johnny was a loving and great Father, Grandfather, and friend to many. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Duff; son, Adam Duff; step son, Bryan Bell; grandsons: Bryan Bell and Quinton Bell; sister, Jane Duff; brother: Gary Duff; half-brothers: Bobby and Mayo Schreve; Aunt Anna and Uncle George Pennington; and cousins, Richard Liller and his wife, Rebecca: Toby Pennington and his wife Lisa and Kathy Calison and her husband, Michael; In-laws: The cook family of Glenn and his wife Donna; James; Cindy; and Betty-Ann. Nephew: Cliffy and Nieces: Samantha and Lee Ann.
In addition to his parents, Johnny is preceded in death by his half-brother, Billy Schreve and Aunt Betty Lambca.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.