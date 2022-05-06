YULEE, FL — Joseph "Joe" Lionie Hotra, age 55, of Yulee, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1967 in Elkton, MD to the late Joseph Hotra and Shirley Anne (Almony) Hotra.
Joe proudly served in the United States Navy from 1985-1989, aboard the USS Midway. He worked at the Delaware City Oil Refinery until 2016. After leaving the refinery he moved to Florida where he was currently employed at Lignotech Florida. Joe was a member of the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in North East, MD, and was a lifetime member of Chesapeake City Memorial VFW Post 7687. He enjoyed a poker game, watching the Nascar races and scouring the local beaches for hidden treasures with his metal detector. Joe's adventures took him to the sky, land and sea.
Joe is survived by his three sisters: Valerie Hotra Walls, Joyce Mullen, and Chris Dougherty (Dave); nephew, Andrew Dougherty; and two nieces: Lorean Smith (Ben) and Jessica Mullen.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave. Chesapeake City, MD 21915 on Saturday May 14th at 11a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "New Beginnings Christian Fellowship" or "Chesapeake City Memorial VFW" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
