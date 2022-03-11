CAPE CORAL, FL — Joseph G. Bathon, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Elkton, Maryland, passed away February 3, 2022, at his Florida home. He was 64.
Born with cerebral palsy in 1957, Joe began a lifetime journey of exceeding expectations and surpassing limitations. Never expected to walk, talk, attend traditional schools, drive, work, or succeed, he accomplished all that and much more with unwavering determination. With the persistence of his parents and advocacy of the Oblate Sisters of St. Frances De Sales, Joe was finally admitted to Immaculate Conception School with his siblings, proving that children with disabilities enhance the education of all, long before the term "mainstream" was in vogue.
Joe graduated from Salesianum School in 1975 and was the inaugural recipient of the Vincent J. Kowalewski Award for "courage, fortitude, and accomplishment in the face of adversity." In 1979 he graduated from Mount Saint Mary's College with a BA in Interdisciplinary Studies and received the First Annual John M Kolon Award for the student "who in daily life demonstrates outstanding personal courage and is an inspiration to others."
Joe was a camper, counselor, and fundraiser for the Fairlee Manor Easterseals Camp in Chestertown Maryland. He ran for public office in Cecil County, was a licensed real estate agent and convenience store franchisee until declining health necessitated his early "retirement." He was mentored by several movie stunt men and was invited to be on set for several productions. Despite his physical challenges, he enjoyed boating and skydiving and developed life-long friendships with many residents of Maryland's Eastern Shore and all who shared his love of the Chesapeake Bay. He relocated to Florida in 2003 and became well known in the Fort Myers / Cape Coral area. He served on the board of his HOA, became a successful freelance photographer, and was a fixture at several SE Florida restaurants.
After an illness in August 2021, he was confined to bed, lovingly cared for at home by friends and family until he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb 3rd. He lived his last days as he had his entire life, sharing his opinions without reserve, exhibiting fearless determination and optimism, while retaining his deadpan sense of humor. Throughout his life, Joe devised creative solutions for any obstacle encountered - his spirit and determination were an inspiration to all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel H. and Mary Anita Bathon, and his sister, Helen Ann Tigani. His is survived by his brothers Howard (Sarah), Daniel (Julie), Charles (Barbara), Matthew (Lori), and brother-in-law Ron Tigani; 15 nieces and nephews: Katie, Chris, Greg, Annie, DH, Grace, Alex, Emily, David, Josh, Mary Anita, Sarah, Brooke, Matty, and Dan.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Saturday, February 26th from 1-4pm in Cape Coral, FL. (Please RSVP at JoeBathonFL.com)
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton, Maryland, on March 19th at 11AM - Visitation begins at 10am in the Church, with internment following in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery. A reception will follow. (Please RSVP at JoeBathonMD.com)
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to a charity of your choosing.
