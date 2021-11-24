CHARLESTOWN — Joseph G. Letts, Sr., 76 of Charlestown, MD, passed Monday, November 22, 2021 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton, on May 28, 1945, the son of the late Charles G. and Charlotte Mae (Lyons) Letts.
Joe served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After the war he went into law enforcement, first serving as a Town of North East Police Officer before joining the Cecil County Sheriff's Dept., where he continued his service for 35 years prior to retirement.
He was very active in the community, was a lifetime member of Charlestown Fire Company, North East Fire Company and VFW Post 6027 of North East, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Harford-Cecil Volunteer Fireman's Association. He was a Town of Charlestown commissioner for 21 years, and was a past president. The Maryland Municipal League honored Joe for his longtime service and dedication to the Town of Charlestown.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years: Diane Letts; children: Joseph G. Letts, Jr. of Elkton, MD, Amy Letts of FL, Susan Waltzer of Dover, DE; stepdaughter: Dawn Maichle Wilson of Perryville, MD; sister: Edythe Simmons of NC; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild with 1 more on the way.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.
