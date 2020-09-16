NORTH EAST — Till we meet again...
Joseph “Frank” Crane passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Nottingham, Pa on January 2, 1937. His parents were late Mr. William and Cora Crane of Northeast, Md. He has a loving wife of 63 years, Arlene Crane. They have five generations. Children include Richard Crane, Dennis “Denny” Crane, Joe and Debra Crane, Diane and Rob Robertson. Grandchildren are Samantha Crane, Susan Gullion, Joey Constantine, Nicki Knoerlein, Shelby Chaffman, Allie Crane, Jessie Cornell and Joey Crane, Jr. Great-grandchildren are Kiersten Crane, Mikey and Alexis Holland, McKayla Bosley, Tyler Joe, Jill and Joey Cornell, Liberty, Lacey Lou, Briella and Bryson. Great-great-grandchildren are Aaliyah Crane and Brooke Talkington. Sisters Maryanne Crane, Charlotte Justice, and brothers Stevie and late Billy Crane.
Mr. Crane loved family Sunday dinners and making everyone laugh. Mr. Crane was the “neighborhood watch.” Frank and his grandkids loved watching Ravens, Cowboys, and Orioles play. Nascar and Kentucky derby would be on, too! His favorite channel was CNN and loved talking to his cousin/sister Patrica McClain about politics. Frank was a friend and hugger to everyone. He will surely be missed. His dog Peanut will always be at the window looking for him.
Private graveside services are on September 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at Rosebank cemetery. A Celebration of Life dinner will be held at Elkton VFW on High Street at 12-4. Any donations are to be made to VFW in Elkton, Md.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.