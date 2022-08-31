EARLEVILLE, MD — Joseph Francis Moll, Sr., age 71, of Earleville, MD, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born on September 29, 1950, he was the son of Vivian Stauffer Fisher, FL, and the late Francis Moll.
EARLEVILLE, MD — Joseph Francis Moll, Sr., age 71, of Earleville, MD, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born on September 29, 1950, he was the son of Vivian Stauffer Fisher, FL, and the late Francis Moll.
Mr. Moll had been a helicopter aviation crew chief for the U.S. Navy. Deacon at Grace Community Baptist Church, he was a member and former President of the Lions Club, Cecilton, MD, and member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post 135, Perryville, MD. Mr. Moll loved spending time with his family and his grandkids. He enjoyed boating and flying his drone.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Charlotte Birney Moll; sons, Joseph Moll, Jr. (Christy Lutz), Fair Hill, MD, and Charles Moll (Holly Cunha), Earleville, MD; grandchildren, Destinie, Heaven, Katelynn, Skye, Jacob, Sydnee, Riley, and Zach; siblings, Walter Moll, AL, Bertha Belete, FL, George Fisher, GA, Ronald Millisock, and Pat Tobias, both of PA.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas Moll; stepfather, Arthur Fisher; maternal grandmother, Mary O'Toole; mother and father-in-law, Helen and Buster Birney; and sister, Carol Millisock.
Memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, 21921 where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home at the above address.
