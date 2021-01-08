PORT DEPOSIT — Joseph Edward Sullenberger went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born March 14, 1929 in Luxor, PA, he was the beloved son of Blanche and Joseph Sullenberger.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 as a Graves Registration Specialist 3d Infantry Division 3d Support Command in Fort Benning, GA. He received the Good Conduct Medal for his services.
Joseph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a wonderful man known as Pappy. He loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was overcome with joy with the birth of his last great grandchild, Bella Rose, who was the light of his life.
Joseph is survived by his children, Timothy Raetz (Lisa), Jennifer Sullenberger (Dean), Joseph Sullenberger (Peggy), and Penny Simpers; grandchildren, Miranda, Joshua, Justin, Tyler, Kelsey, Kyle, Hannah, Ragan, Victoria, Logan, Colter, and Riley; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Zach, Gabe, Isabella, Hunter, Emma, and Deacon; brothers, Charles, Richard, Eugene, and Bill Sullenberger; sister, Margaret Kopetsky; sisters-in-law that he loved dearly, Betty and Ann Sullenberger; and several nieces and nephews. Joseph was loved by many.
Joseph was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jessie Ann Sullenberger; grandson, Aaron Roy Simpers; step-mother, Margie Sullenberger; brothers, Robert, Thomas, Edward, Bill and Jim Sullenberger; sisters, Helen, Minnie, and Teet.
Funeral services will be private.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A go-fund-me page has been set up to assist the family with the final expenses of Joseph Sullenberger, aka Pappy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.