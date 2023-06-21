ELKTON — Joseph Eugene Heath, Sr., age 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Born in Elkton on January 15, 1958, he was the son of the late Nelson W. and Mary F. Burroughs Heath.
Joe recently retired as a heavy equipment operator. Born and raised on the family farm, he and his beloved wife, Ruby, loved continuing the farming tradition started so many years ago by his grandparents. Joe was always laughing, smiling, and very easy going. He was the first to offer assistance to anyone needing a helping hand. Joe loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, and hanging out in the shop with his buddies after a hard day's work. He enjoyed working on equipment, tractors, and vacationing on the Outer Banks.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Ruby E. Heath; children, Joseph E. Heath, Jr. (Tiffany) and Amber N. Heath, both of Elkton, MD; grandsons, Gavin S. Heath and Wyatt D. Mackie, and Wyatt's father, Nathan Mackie, who is still considered a part of the family; and sister, Deborah Heath, Elkton, MD.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Nelson G. Heath.
A celebration of life will be held for his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions on behalf of the family may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
