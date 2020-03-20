RISING SUN, MD — Joseph Charles Schnatz, Sr., age 94, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Glenolden, PA, on March 20, 1925, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Eleanor Lynch Schnatz.
A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Mr. Schnatz had owned and operated automobile body shops. Following his retirement, he was an insurance adjuster. Mr. Schnatz was devoted to his family and loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed playing golf.
Survivors include his children, Joseph C. Schnatz, Jr. (Linda), Charles W. Schnatz, both of Elkton, MD, Christine R. Madron (Roger), and Andrea E. Catanzarito (Bernard), both of Rising Sun, MD; daughter-in-law, Sharon E. Schnatz, Middletown, DE; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Schnatz was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Flanagan Schnatz; son, Daniel J. Schnatz; daughter-in-law, Amy W. Schnatz; and sisters, Margaret Brogley and Eleanor Pettit.
Funeral service with interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Daniel J. Schnatz Scholarship Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.