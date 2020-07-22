MIDDLETOWN, DE — Joseph Charles Blum, age 77, of Middletown, DE, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
For a complete obituary please visit galenafuneralhomeofsls.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.