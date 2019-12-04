NEWARK — Joseph Michael “Joe” Brown, Jr., age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Born in Bradford, PA on August 23, 1944, he was the eldest son of the late Joseph Michael Sr. and Mary (Bragg) Brown. He was a kind-hearted, generous, and loving man who will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him. Joe dedicated his career as a school teacher to Elkton Middle school, retiring in 2002 after 34 years of service. During his tenure he taught 6th through 8th grade social studies. For the last 5 years of his employment, he was Cecil County Schools’ computer support specialist. After retirement he was a mentor to Cecil County teachers for 5 years. Joe was the Past President of Cecil County Teachers credit union and actively supported the Cecil County Teachers Association. In the years before moving to Elkton, he was active in the Rising Sun Lions Club. In his spare time he loved playing duplicate bridge and traveling to tournaments. He also enjoyed travelling to his favorite places with his wife, especially along the coast of Maine and in the Canadian Maritime provinces.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Carol Mosenson and Thomas Brown. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jean K. (Stearns) Brown; son, Steven Brown (Allyson) of Aiken, SC; step-sons, Richard Crary (Aimee Pohl) of Baltimore, MD and Michael Crary (Cindy) of Rockville, MD; and grandchildren, Jules, Brianna, Mirah, Adah, Isaac and Malcolm.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will be held at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
