NORTH EAST — Joseph Bernard Staub, 74 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Born in Turner, ME, on August 6, 1945, he was the son of the late Bernard Joseph and Evangeline (Keene) Staub. He was the husband of the late Susan Idona Staub who preceded him in death on September 22, 2011.
Mr. Staub retired from the DuPont Preventative Maintenance Dept., where he worked on Non Distractive Testing Equipment.
He is survived by his children: Lucinda M. Markle of New Oxford, PA, Joseph E. Staub of Pittsville, MD and Danielle M. Wever of Newport, DE; seven grandchildren: Samantha, Jordan, Alex, Catherine, Adam, Benjamin, Connor; and three great granddaughters: Aubrey, Sierra and Violet.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.