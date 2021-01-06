NORTH EAST — Joseph Anthony Solan, 74 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Bayonne, NJ, on September 11, 1946, he was the son of the late Joseph and Frances (Funk) Solan.
Joseph served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.
He retired after 28 years of service as a Tool and Die Maker for General Motors. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years: Lorraine (Craig) Solan; two daughters: Tara Romano (Luigi) of Perryville, MD and Dana Solan Gonzalez (Juan, Jr.) of Bayonne, NJ; siblings: Paul Solan of Lakewood, NJ, Denise McCabe of Bayonne, NJ and Francine Collins of Manalapan, NJ; and his four grandchildren: Nicholas, Rylee, Emilia and Alonzo.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter: Holly Ann Solan; and a brother: Mark Solan.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12 noon until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
