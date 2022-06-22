PORT DEPOSIT — Joseph Andrew Molloy, Jr., 53 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at home. Born August 2, 1968 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Dorothy Mae Poff Molloy and the late Joseph Andrew Molloy, Sr.
Joseph was employed for 35 years as a material handler by Harford Systems, Inc., of Aberdeen, MD. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 18 years, Carol Lynn Crouse-Molloy; sons, Joseph Andrew Molloy III (M. Emma Molloy), Austin Molloy (M. Taylor Troutman), and Danney France II (M. Samantha Morter); daughters, Danielle France, Lisa France, and Kayla MacCombie; eight grandchildren; sisters, Kimberly Blakeley, Vickie Dietz and husband, Ron, Sheryl Kriley and husband, Tom; sister-in-law, Brenda Kinsler and husband, Rob.
In addition to his father, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Russell Blakeley, Larry Crouse, and Charles Crouse.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 24, 2022, 6 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, 4 PM until 6 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
